Protests against pro-Putin bikers held in Brno, Czechia

A protest has been organised in the Czech city of Brno against pro-Russian bikers with ties to Putin attending a motorcycle rally marking the end of World War II in Europe.

Source: Ceske Noviny news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A large banner reading "We welcome the delegates of the Russian terrorist Federation" and a group of people with flags of the European Union, NATO, and Ukraine were waiting today in front of the main entrance to the Central Cemetery in Brno for the arrival of supporters of the pro-Putin group Night Wolves, who came to lay wreaths at the monument to the Red Army. The protest has been organised by the Kaputin group.

Advertisement:

"Our group has repeatedly held similar protests since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 to draw attention to the dangers of Russian imperialism," said Piotr Łaniewski on behalf of the Kaputin group.

The reason for the protest was a stop on the Victory Road action organised by Night Wolves MC Europe, a branch of the Russian motorcycle club Night Wolves, which has ties to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The motorcyclists began their 10th journey this year in Michalovce, Slovakia, stopping at monuments to those who died in World War II along the way. They will arrive in Prague's Olšany on Monday.

In addition to Czechs and Slovaks, Night Wolves fans from Germany, Macedonia and Estonia came to support them. The group passed by the protesters and headed to the Red Army's Tomb of Honour. The Czech and Slovak anthems were played there, and the participants laid wreaths and flowers at the monument.

After that, the bikers and their supporters passed by the protesters with flags again. The bikers did not react to their presence, and several protesters entered into a discussion with them. One of the Night Wolves' supporters tried to put out a cigarette on a Ukrainian flag, but no serious clashes broke out between the two sides.

The Kaputin group is preparing the next protest for Monday when supporters of the Night Wolves are expected to arrive at the Olšany cemetery. The group's Russian members are not attending the motorcycle rally, as they have been banned from entering Czechia. This is part of the sanctions imposed by the European Union after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Every year, the Night Wolves motorcycle club organises rides through European countries, including Czechia, to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II. However, their actions provoke outrage from the authorities, as the association is often called extremely nationalistic. In addition, the leader of the Night Wolves, Aleksandr Zaldostanov, is on the US and EU sanctions list for supporting Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Background: The Czech government has privately renewed calls to ban Russian diplomats from travelling freely within the European Union after Prague and Berlin accused Russia of systematic cyberattacks.

Support UP or become our patron!