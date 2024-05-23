All Sections
"Hiding like Count Dracula": Ukrainian intelligence knows where Putin's bunkers are

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 May 2024, 12:20
Hiding like Count Dracula: Ukrainian intelligence knows where Putin's bunkers are
Andrii Yusov. Stock photo: DIU

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU) knows the locations of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's bunkers.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), on air of the national 24/7 newscast on 23 May

Quote: "The information about Putin's bunkers is known and continuously updated. One of the aliases of the Russian dictator is "Bunkernyi." He loves this business... like Count Dracula hiding in these dungeons."

Details: Yusov did not specify how many underground hideouts Putin has exactly.

Background:

  • Russian media outlets reported that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has a global network of secret bunkers stretching from Moscow to the Ural region and continues to build underground shelters in Russia.
  • In 2023, Business Insider released diagrams and drawings of the underground part of Putin's palace in Gelendzhik, Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

