US prepares new military assistance package worth US$275

On Friday 24 May, the United States may announce an additional package of US$275 million in military support to Ukraine.

Details: According to AP’s sources, the package includes HIMARS systems and 155-mm and 105-mm calibre artillery ammunition. Other details about the new military support have not been reported.

This will be the fourth aid package from the United States since late April, when Congress passed a long-awaited foreign finance measure for Ukraine and its allies.

Washington announced the transfer of US$6 billion under Ukraine's Security Assistance Initiative, which would be used to pay for long-term contracts with the US defence sector.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the US has contributed approximately US$51 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

Earlier, the US had expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

However, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in the Senate that it is too early to tell whether the supplemental funding provided to Ukraine will have an effect on the battlefield, as this will take time.

