Latest Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system caused damage of over US$1 billion

Economichna PravdaSunday, 5 May 2024, 12:30
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

In recent months, Russia has damaged Ukraine's energy system by more than US$1 billion. The losses will likely grow.

Source: Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Telegram

Details: Thermal and hydroelectric power generation facilities, as well as power transmission lines, suffered the most damage as a result of massive strikes. At the same time, attacks on various types of energy facilities by drones, ballistic missiles or artillery continue on a daily basis.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, we're talking about over a billion dollars in damage. However, the attacks continue, and it is certain that the losses will increase," said Halushchenko.

Because of the favourable weather, it is now possible to balance the energy system using renewable energy sources.

Foreign partners are being sought to assist with restoration and repair work, as well as to increase shunting generation capacity.

Background: On Saturday, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A substation was damaged, and two mines were cut from the power supply.

