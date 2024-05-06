Latvia joins countries whose diplomats will not attend Putin's inauguration

Baiba Braže, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, has stated that Latvian diplomats will not attend the so-called "inauguration" of the ruler of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, following his "re-election."

Source: European Pravda, citing Baiba Braže on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Latvian Embassy representatives will not attend the inauguration of the head of an aggressor state, which is attacking everything we stand for. Putin is wanted for war crimes by the ICC."

Advertisement:

Latvijas diplomāti nepiedalīsies agresorvalsts vadītāja inaugurācijā.



Latvian Embassy representatives will not attend the inauguration of the head of an aggressor state, which is attacking everything we stand for.



Putin is wanted for war crimes by the ICC. — Baiba Braže (@Braze_Baiba) May 5, 2024

Background:

Earlier, Czechia and Estonia confirmed that their representatives would not attend Vladimir Putin's so-called inauguration on 7 May.

On 25 April, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin's sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be declared legitimate.

Read European Pravda’s interview with Baiba Braže: Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister

After the sham "elections" in Russia, Putin has lost his legitimacy as Russia's president, so from 19 March 2024, the outlets of the Ukrainska Pravda group have not used the word "president" to refer to Vladimir Putin. Here we explain why this change is important.

Support UP or become our patron!