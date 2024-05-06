All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia joins countries whose diplomats will not attend Putin's inauguration

Mariia Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 6 May 2024, 09:55
Latvia joins countries whose diplomats will not attend Putin's inauguration
Photo: Getty Images

Baiba Braže, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, has stated that Latvian diplomats will not attend the so-called "inauguration" of the ruler of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, following his "re-election."

Source: European Pravda, citing Baiba Braže on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Latvian Embassy representatives will not attend the inauguration of the head of an aggressor state, which is attacking everything we stand for. Putin is wanted for war crimes by the ICC."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Czechia and Estonia confirmed that their representatives would not attend Vladimir Putin's so-called inauguration on 7 May.
  • On 25 April, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin's sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be declared legitimate.

Read European Pravda’s interview with Baiba Braže: Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister

After the sham "elections" in Russia, Putin has lost his legitimacy as Russia's president, so from 19 March 2024, the outlets of the Ukrainska Pravda group have not used the word "president" to refer to Vladimir Putin. Here we explain why this change is important.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LatviaPutindiplomatic ties
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Latvia
Drone coalition will adapt to meet all needs of Ukrainian military – Latvian Foreign Minister
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia – Latvian Foreign Ministry
Latvia announces new batch of military assistance to Ukraine with air defence and UAVs
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: