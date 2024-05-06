Overnight attack leaves over 400,000 without electricity in Sumy Oblast

Over 400,000 consumers have been left without power due to an overnight attack in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Quote: "The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast last night. Over 400,000 consumers in the city of Sumy and surrounding areas were simultaneously left without electricity," the statement reads.

Consumers in Kharkiv Oblast also experienced power outages. As of the morning, some consumers have partially regained power, although 91 settlements in Sumy Oblast remain without electricity.

Background:

During the night, the Russians launched a missile-drone strike on Sumy Oblast, damaging, among other targets, a high-voltage facility belonging to Ukrenergo.

