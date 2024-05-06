All Sections
Russian forces damage high-voltage facility in Sumy Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 May 2024, 08:20
Russian forces damage high-voltage facility in Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: pixabay.com

The Russians launched a missile and drone strike in Sumy Oblast on the night of 5-6 May, damaging, among other things, a high-voltage facility belonging to Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company (NEC).

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram

Quote: "The damaged civilian infrastructure includes a high-voltage facility belonging to NEC Ukrenergo. Emergency repair works commenced immediately after the all-clear was given. Ukrenergo's repair teams are working to gradually resume power supply to consumers."

Details: The Russians are reportedly persisting in their attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv Oblast.

Protective measures kicked in to shut down the equipment of the local power distribution system operator on the evening of 5 May.

"Most of it has already been put back into operation, but full restoration of the power supply is being hampered by the hostilities near the energy infrastructure facilities. Repairs are being carried out based on the security situation," Ukrenergo explained.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the Russians had launched an airstrike on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast and that invincibility centres were being deployed in Sumy. [An invincibility centre is heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

On the night of 5-6 May, Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast with 13 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions, and Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 12 of them.

Subjects: Sumy OblastenergyShahed drone
