Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

On 6 May, Ukraine’s and Poland's presidents, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, spoke by phone about the impending Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Source: Zelenskyy and Duda on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Duda for Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula and for the "confirmation of his attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed steps to ensure the broadest possible participation of Global South countries. The only reliable peace is one based on fair conditions. Our Peace Summit provides the best opportunity to accomplish this," he added.

I spoke with President of Poland @AndrzejDuda and thanked him for his unwavering support for the Peace Formula and confirmation of his attendance at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.



We discussed steps to ensure the broadest possible participation of Global South countries.… pic.twitter.com/lo9URA1vHb — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 6, 2024

The Polish president acknowledged that he informed his Ukrainian counterpart about his participation in the next peace summit in Switzerland.

"We are united for the sake of a just peace!" Duda concluded.

Today I had a phone call with President @ZelenskyyUa. During the conversation I declared my participation in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland. We are united for the sake of a just peace! 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QphG9QKACS — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) May 6, 2024

The Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. Switzerland has invited over 160 countries and international organisations, but not Russia.

Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, has announced that the Pope was invited to the Global Peace Summit.

Support UP or become our patron!