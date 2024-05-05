Switzerland invites Pope to Ukrainian Peace Summit

Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, has announced that the Pope has been invited to the Global Peace Summit.

Source: Amherd in an interview for Blick, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Amherd met with Pope Francis yesterday while on a visit to Italy. She described the meeting as an "interesting exchange of opinions" in a "cordial atmosphere".

Quote: "We talked in particular about the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in the world. We have invited the Holy See [to the Peace Summit – ed.]. The Vatican is very positive about the peace conference."

Amherd also confirmed that Switzerland sent out the invitations to the summit last week, hinting that Brazil, India, China and South Africa are among the countries invited.

"I'm sure there will be a good turn-out," she noted.

The Swiss president believes that the presence of as many countries as possible will be a sign of success of the Global Peace Summit.

"If we are able to find a common denominator, that will be something. Another achievement would be setting a particular deadline for the peace process. We must think ahead, about the day after tomorrow," Amherd added.

Background:

The Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. Switzerland has invited over 160 countries and international organisations, but not Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has explained that Ukraine currently sees no point in inviting Moscow to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, adding that contact with Russia will still be necessary after the international community consolidates its position.

