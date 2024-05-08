All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Date revealed for ECHR hearings on major case regarding occupied Donbas

Mariia YemetsWednesday, 8 May 2024, 14:08

The upcoming oral hearings in the interstate case at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), entitled "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" and concerning human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donbas, have been scheduled for 12 June.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

On 12 June, the ECHR will hold oral hearings in the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russian Federation" regarding application nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20, and 11055/22.

Advertisement:

In this case, the court is considering Ukraine and the Netherlands' joint complaint against Russia. The complaint alleges that following the occupation of Donbas in 2014, Russia systematically violated human rights in those territories or failed to investigate the violations committed there, and as the occupying state, it should be held accountable for the events on this territory.

The Ministry of Justice reminded that in 2023, the court declared the interstate claim admissible and joined two separate cases – "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" concerning Donbas (application nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20) and "Ukraine v. Russian Federation" regarding the full-scale invasion (application no. 11055/22) – into one set of proceedings, "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" under application nos. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20, and 11055/22.

"Throughout 2023, we provided and completed the written procedure for submitting positions and evidence for the substantive consideration of the case. This accelerated the case's progress, which is scheduled to be considered simultaneously for admissibility and on the merits on 29 May 2024," said Marharyta Sokorenko, the ECHR authorised representative.

She noted that 26 countries and 1 non-governmental organisation have joined the case regarding the full-scale invasion.

Sokorenko mentioned that the ECHR initially intended to hold the hearings on 29 May, but they had been rescheduled to 12 June for procedural reasons.

Background:

  • The interim decision of 25 January 2023 was an undisputed victory for Ukraine, particularly because it clearly stated that Russia's de facto war against Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, not 2022.
  • As is generally known, the ECHR has decided to continue considering cases against the Russian Federation, despite its exclusion from the Council of Europe shortly after the start of the full-scale war.
  • The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has stated that Russia is continuing to show interest in proceedings against it in the ECHR, despite publicly stating otherwise.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: