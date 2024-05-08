All Sections
White House deems arrest of suspects in Zelenskyy assassination plot "very concerning"

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 15:15
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has commented on the arrest of two colonels from Ukraine’s State Security Administration (SSA) who were planning to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as reported by Voice of America

Jean-Pierre described the news that suspects plotting to assassinate the Ukrainian president had been detained as "very concerning".

"It is certainly very concerning news, and obviously we are glad that the potential assassination attempt was averted," she said.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that it had exposed a network of Russian agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelenskyy. Law enforcement officials arrested two SSA colonels.
  • The SSU foiled plans by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to assassinate President Zelenskyy and other members of Ukraine's senior military and political leadership.
  • In April, a Polish citizen was reported to have been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting in a plot against Zelenskyy.

