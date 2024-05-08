Russia is trying to get access to Ukraine military support data – Polish minister

Russia is using cyberattacks to attempt to gain access to information on volumes of military aid, given Poland's key role as an arms supply hub for Ukraine.

Source: Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation of Poland, in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The number of Russian cyberattacks on Polish infrastructure doubles every year, forcing the Polish government to create a cyber shield.

Polish experts have consistently recorded Russian attempts to hit critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and the healthcare and finance sectors. There are also attacks on government online resources and local authorities.

As Poland is an important hub for arms supplies to Ukraine, Russia is constantly trying to gain access to information on this assistance. The logistics hub in Rzeszów, located near the Ukrainian border, is under special cyber protection.

Background:

A United States court has sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to 13 years and seven months in prison and ordered him to pay more than US$16 million in compensation for his involvement in over 2,500 cyberattacks and extortion of over US$700 million.

The Ukrainian hacker group Blackjack, believed to be affiliated with Ukraine's Security Service, hacked into Moscow-based Internet provider M9com and deleted its data.

In January 2024, the Ukrainian hacker group Kiborg made the data of all Alfa Bank clients in Russia publicly available.

