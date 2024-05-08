All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is trying to get access to Ukraine military support data – Polish minister

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 15:43

Russia is using cyberattacks to attempt to gain access to information on volumes of military aid, given Poland's key role as an arms supply hub for Ukraine.

Source: Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation of Poland, in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The number of Russian cyberattacks on Polish infrastructure doubles every year, forcing the Polish government to create a cyber shield. 

Advertisement:

Polish experts have consistently recorded Russian attempts to hit critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and the healthcare and finance sectors. There are also attacks on government online resources and local authorities.

As Poland is an important hub for arms supplies to Ukraine, Russia is constantly trying to gain access to information on this assistance. The logistics hub in Rzeszów, located near the Ukrainian border, is under special cyber protection.

Background:

  • A United States court has sentenced a Ukrainian citizen to 13 years and seven months in prison and ordered him to pay more than US$16 million in compensation for his involvement in over 2,500 cyberattacks and extortion of over US$700 million.
  • The Ukrainian hacker group Blackjack, believed to be affiliated with Ukraine's Security Service, hacked into Moscow-based Internet provider M9com and deleted its data.
  • In January 2024, the Ukrainian hacker group Kiborg made the data of all Alfa Bank clients in Russia publicly available.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: