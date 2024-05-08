Ukrainian Railways has repaired tracks damaged in morning Russian attack on Kherson

Ukrzaliznytsia, the Ukrainian state railway operator, has announced that railway workers have finished repairing the track damaged by this morning’s Russian attack on Kherson railway station.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Details: "Tomorrow's trains will run as scheduled," the state company said.

Background: On the morning of 8 May, the Russians attacked the railway station in Kherson and the Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv train (No. 121/122) was temporarily forced to stop at Mykolaiv.

