All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Central Election Commission explains why Putin is illegitimate

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 8 May 2024, 18:51
Ukraine's Central Election Commission explains why Putin is illegitimate
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

At its meeting on 8 May, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) declared the results of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's so-called "elections" to be null and void and the Kremlin leader himself illegitimate.

Source: CEC press service

Quote: "During today's meeting, the Commission emphasised the nullity of the ‘election results’ of the President of the Russian Federation, in particular, illegally organised and held in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, and, as a result, the illegitimacy of the ‘elected’ person in such ‘elections’."

Advertisement:

Details: The Central Election Commission recalled that Russia, in violation of international law, held sham "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory.

It should be noted that the Russians used on the occupation territories previously devised methods of psychological and physical coercion of Ukrainian residents into a preset "expression of their will," with ostentatious activity of "voters" and controlled outcomes.

The CEC stated that only elections and their results that were organised and conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Ukrainian Constitution and laws, as well as the bodies of their administration established and authorised by Ukrainian laws, can be considered legitimate on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine.

The CEC urged other states and international organisations not to recognise the results of the so-called "elections" for president of the Russian Federation and Putin's legitimacy.

Furthermore, sanctions and other forms of influence should be imposed on Russian Federation officials who supported, organised, and conducted sham elections in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territory, as well as any cooperation with the aggressor state and its bodies.

The CEC also requested that the Security Service prosecute members of the Russian Federation's CEC and other officials who organised and conducted sham presidential elections in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, as well as other individuals involved in such activities.

Previously: The Russian government held the so-called inauguration of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the capital of the aggressor country after the non-transparent "elections" organised by the Kremlin. Putin has been the de facto ruler of Russia since 2000 and will be able to rule the country for another 6 years.

After the fraudulent "elections" in Russia, Putin lost his legitimacy as president of that country, so European Pravda no longer uses the term "president" to refer to this person. Here we justify and explain the importance of this change.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussiaoccupation
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Putin
EU explains why it still recognises Putin as Russia's president
EU insists that a few European diplomats at Putin's "inauguration" did not undermine support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy calls Putin a Nazi after Russia launches over 50 missiles and 20 drones in nighttime attack
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: