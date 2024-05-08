Ukraine's Central Election Commission explains why Putin is illegitimate

At its meeting on 8 May, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) declared the results of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's so-called "elections" to be null and void and the Kremlin leader himself illegitimate.

Source: CEC press service

Quote: "During today's meeting, the Commission emphasised the nullity of the ‘election results’ of the President of the Russian Federation, in particular, illegally organised and held in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, and, as a result, the illegitimacy of the ‘elected’ person in such ‘elections’."

Advertisement:

Details: The Central Election Commission recalled that Russia, in violation of international law, held sham "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory.

It should be noted that the Russians used on the occupation territories previously devised methods of psychological and physical coercion of Ukrainian residents into a preset "expression of their will," with ostentatious activity of "voters" and controlled outcomes.

The CEC stated that only elections and their results that were organised and conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Ukrainian Constitution and laws, as well as the bodies of their administration established and authorised by Ukrainian laws, can be considered legitimate on the territory of sovereign independent Ukraine.

The CEC urged other states and international organisations not to recognise the results of the so-called "elections" for president of the Russian Federation and Putin's legitimacy.

Furthermore, sanctions and other forms of influence should be imposed on Russian Federation officials who supported, organised, and conducted sham elections in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territory, as well as any cooperation with the aggressor state and its bodies.

The CEC also requested that the Security Service prosecute members of the Russian Federation's CEC and other officials who organised and conducted sham presidential elections in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, as well as other individuals involved in such activities.

Previously: The Russian government held the so-called inauguration of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the capital of the aggressor country after the non-transparent "elections" organised by the Kremlin. Putin has been the de facto ruler of Russia since 2000 and will be able to rule the country for another 6 years.

After the fraudulent "elections" in Russia, Putin lost his legitimacy as president of that country, so European Pravda no longer uses the term "president" to refer to this person. Here we justify and explain the importance of this change.

Support UP or become our patron!