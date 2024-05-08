All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU insists that a few European diplomats at Putin's "inauguration" did not undermine support for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 8 May 2024, 14:14
EU insists that a few European diplomats at Putin's inauguration did not undermine support for Ukraine
Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for the European External Action Service. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has said that the attendance of several EU diplomats at Vladimir Putin's so-called "inauguration" on Tuesday does not call into question the EU's position on support for Ukraine.

Source: a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday by Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for the European External Action Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The participation of diplomats from several EU countries in the "inauguration" of the Kremlin leader does not actually call into question the EU's agreed position on supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia, Stano said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This event in Moscow was rather a protocol issue, including the invitation of ambassadors from states all around the world. The big majority of the (EU) member states decided not to attend because of the reasons the High Representative enumerated," Stano said.

Quote: "We all, EU 27 member states, have pronounced ourselves very clearly about what we thought and what we think about this so-called presidential election. The position is very clear, and the position of supporting Ukraine is also very clear.," the spokesman added.

He reiterated that the participation of several diplomats in the "protocol event" in Moscow yesterday does not contradict the EU's position on continued support for Ukraine, and the EU ambassador to Moscow did not attend the ceremony.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussiaEU
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Putin
Zelenskyy calls Putin a Nazi after Russia launches over 50 missiles and 20 drones in nighttime attack
Armenian PM explains why he did not attend Putin's "inauguration"
EU explains why some countries sent representatives to Putin's "inauguration"
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: