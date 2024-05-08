NATO has no plans to deploy troops in Ukraine, Ukraine has not asked us to – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has once again stressed that the Alliance has no plans to deploy troops in the territory of Ukraine. Rather, it is important that Ukraine should be supplied with sufficient military aid.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview for Italian news agency ANSA during a visit to Italy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg pointed out that due to delays in the supply of US and European military aid to Ukraine, Russian forces have been able to make progress in their offensive. Even though "the situation is changing now", there are no reports of this aid being there "on the ground".

"NATO has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine. When I visited Ukraine last week, the Ukrainians didn’t ask for NATO troops – they asked for more military aid," Stoltenberg stressed.

He added that Vladimir Putin still believes Russia can win militarily in Ukraine, so the only way to convince him to sit down at the negotiating table is "to prove on the battlefield that he will not win, and the only way to do that is to supply Ukraine with military aid".

Background:



After a meeting of the presidents and heads of governments of about 20 European states in Paris at the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had suggested that Western states send troops to Ukraine.

He recently reopened the debate on the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine, provoking a strong reaction from the Kremlin.

