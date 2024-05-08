All Sections
NATO has no plans to deploy troops in Ukraine, Ukraine has not asked us to – Stoltenberg

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 8 May 2024, 23:48
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has once again stressed that the Alliance has no plans to deploy troops in the territory of Ukraine. Rather, it is important that Ukraine should be supplied with sufficient military aid.

Source: Stoltenberg in an interview for Italian news agency ANSA during a visit to Italy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg pointed out that due to delays in the supply of US and European military aid to Ukraine, Russian forces have been able to make progress in their offensive. Even though "the situation is changing now", there are no reports of this aid being there "on the ground".

"NATO has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine. When I visited Ukraine last week, the Ukrainians didn’t ask for NATO troops – they asked for more military aid," Stoltenberg stressed.

He added that Vladimir Putin still believes Russia can win militarily in Ukraine, so the only way to convince him to sit down at the negotiating table is "to prove on the battlefield that he will not win, and the only way to do that is to supply Ukraine with military aid".

Background:

  • After a meeting of the presidents and heads of governments of about 20 European states in Paris at the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron admitted that he had suggested that Western states send troops to Ukraine.
  • He recently reopened the debate on the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine, provoking a strong reaction from the Kremlin.

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

