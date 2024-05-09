Ukrainian consumers may face blackouts in evening hours

Emergency power outages may be applied to household consumers if the consumption of electricity increases in the evening hours, from 18:00 to 24:00 (Kyiv time).

Source: press service of Ukrenergo

"This evening, from 18:00 to 24:00, power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers. But if consumption continues to grow, emergency power outages may be introduced for domestic consumers as well," the report says.

As noted, there is a significant shortage of electricity in the power system for almost the entire day, except for daytime hours. The reason is large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, which means they cannot produce enough electricity.

Background:

The power supply to industrial consumers was limited over the past day due to significant damage to power-generating facilities. Restrictions may be applied to Ukraine’s industrial consumers on 9 May.

On 8 May, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts. It was reported that consumption restrictions on electricity may be applied in the evening hours.

Subsequently, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre was forced to restrict the supply of electricity to industry and businesses from 18:00 to 23:00.

