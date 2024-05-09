All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine to start negotiations on security agreement with Ireland

Mariia Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 9 May 2024, 12:25
Ukraine to start negotiations on security agreement with Ireland

Ukraine and Ireland have agreed to start preparing a bilateral security agreement as a follow-up to the G7 declaration on "security guarantees" on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris; European Pravda

Details: "We agreed to instruct the teams to start working on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius G7 declaration as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

He also said that Harris had confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I am grateful for the humanitarian and logistical assistance from Ireland. We also discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of mine clearance," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, the last of which was Latvia. An agreement is also expected to be signed with Norway.

Recently, the Office of the President of Ukraine said they hope to finalise the text on a security agreement with the US by the end of May.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe that the conclusion of bilateral agreements regarding security helps Ukraine resist full-scale Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IrelandUkraine
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Ireland
Zelenskyy visits Ireland after Canada
Ukrainian refugees to be evicted from Irish hotel if they refuse to pay for food
Neutral Ireland admits that it will conduct armed training of Ukrainian military
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: