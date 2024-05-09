Ukraine to start negotiations on security agreement with Ireland

Ukraine and Ireland have agreed to start preparing a bilateral security agreement as a follow-up to the G7 declaration on "security guarantees" on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris; European Pravda

Details: "We agreed to instruct the teams to start working on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the Vilnius G7 declaration as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

He also said that Harris had confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I am grateful for the humanitarian and logistical assistance from Ireland. We also discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of mine clearance," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with nine countries, the last of which was Latvia. An agreement is also expected to be signed with Norway.

Recently, the Office of the President of Ukraine said they hope to finalise the text on a security agreement with the US by the end of May.

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe that the conclusion of bilateral agreements regarding security helps Ukraine resist full-scale Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!