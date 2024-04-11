All Sections
Ukraine signs security agreement with Latvia

Iryna Balachuk, European PravdaThursday, 11 April 2024, 14:04
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Latvian Presidents Rinkēvičs sign agreement on cooperation and support in Vilnius. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukraine and Latvia have signed a bilateral security agreement on Thursday.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; European Pravda

Volodymyr Zeleskyy announced that Latvia will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth 0.25% of its annual GDP. 

"In addition, Latvia makes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defenсe, mine clearance, unmanned technologies, and contributes to our accession to the EU and NATO," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed gratitude to Latvia and added, "This (the agreement – ed.) is exactly the specifics and predictability that our struggle for freedom and independence requires".

Background:

  • On 11 April, Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania to attend the Three Seas Summit
  • On the same day, Lithuania delivered another batch of military aid to Ukraine. 
  • On the eve of the summit, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, visited Kyiv. He discussed the problems of military aid supplies and the planned signing of the Ukrainian-Lithuanian security agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart.
  • At a meeting between Kasčiūnas and Rustem Umierov, the defence ministers discussed the shortage of ammunition in Ukraine and the need to promote the military industry and join multilateral initiatives to produce, purchase and increase the production of weapons and ammunition.

