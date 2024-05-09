Zelenskyy looks forward to strengthening cooperation with President-elect of North Macedonia

Gordana Siljanovsk-Davkova casts her ballot at a polling station in Skopje on May 8. Stock photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Gordana Siljanovsk-Davkova on her victory in the presidential election in North Macedonia on 8 May.

Source: President on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: Zelenskyy wished the newly elected president of North Macedonia a "successful and fruitful tenure" in office, emphasising the bilateral partnership and support for Skopje in countering Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

"I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation in order to restore peace and stability in our united Europe," Zelenskyy added.

Congratulations to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova @gogamkd on her convincing election victory. I wish her a successful and fruitful tenure. We value our 🇲🇰🇺🇦 strong partnership and appreciate Skopje's support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. I look forward to further… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 9, 2024

Background:

Opposition-backed Gordana Siljanovska Davkova received more than 65% of the vote in the presidential election, while incumbent President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski received less than 30%.

The main opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE (Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organisation – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity), also won an overwhelming majority in parliamentary elections held in parallel.

The rise to power of more right-wing parties could slow down North Macedonia's EU accession negotiations and complicate relations with neighbouring Greece and Bulgaria.

Support UP or become our patron!