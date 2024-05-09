Zelenskyy looks forward to strengthening cooperation with President-elect of North Macedonia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Gordana Siljanovsk-Davkova on her victory in the presidential election in North Macedonia on 8 May.
Source: President on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports
Details: Zelenskyy wished the newly elected president of North Macedonia a "successful and fruitful tenure" in office, emphasising the bilateral partnership and support for Skopje in countering Russian aggression.
"I look forward to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation in order to restore peace and stability in our united Europe," Zelenskyy added.
Congratulations to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova @gogamkd on her convincing election victory. I wish her a successful and fruitful tenure. We value our 🇲🇰🇺🇦 strong partnership and appreciate Skopje's support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. I look forward to further…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 9, 2024
Background:
- Opposition-backed Gordana Siljanovska Davkova received more than 65% of the vote in the presidential election, while incumbent President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski received less than 30%.
- The main opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE (Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organisation – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity), also won an overwhelming majority in parliamentary elections held in parallel.
- The rise to power of more right-wing parties could slow down North Macedonia's EU accession negotiations and complicate relations with neighbouring Greece and Bulgaria.
