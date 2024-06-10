All Sections
Zelenskyy hears Commander-in-Chief’s report: situation in Donetsk Oblast is the most difficult

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 10 June 2024, 12:06

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report on the situation at the front from Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: the head of state on social media

Quote: "I started the day with a report from the Commander-in-Chief – with details about all fronts.

Sumy Oblast: our forces are in full control of the situation. Russian subversive groups continue to be active. They are being destroyed. And they will continue to be destroyed.

Kharkiv Oblast: our counter-attack actions continue. We can see what steps the enemy is planning and what redeployment they are conducting. We will respond.

Donetsk Oblast: [the situation here – ed.] is the most difficult. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are doing everything to stabilise and protect our positions. 

Southern fronts: the situation is generally unchanged. We are continuing to strengthen our positions."

