Russians attack fire station in Kharkiv Oblast overnight – video, photo

Russian troops attacked a fire station in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 11-12 June. A fire broke out as a result of the attack, but no firefighters were injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire station in the frontline village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast, was damaged in a night attack. A fire broke out there.

It is noted that the personnel there were not injured and the equipment was not damaged.

Quote: "The fire station building, rebuilt in 2009, was first destroyed by the occupiers in 2022. In the same year, after the liberation of the village of Lyptsi, it was fully rebuilt, and the State Emergency Service unit was put on combat duty. Today, the building has been destroyed for the second time."

Photo: Kharkivʼs State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: Over the night of 11-12 June, Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 Russian air targets out of 30 launched, including 5 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones.

