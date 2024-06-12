All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kurylivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 12 June 2024, 11:50
Russians attack Kurylivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russian military attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 12 June, injuring two men.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 09:30, the occupiers attacked Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district. Two civilian men were injured as a result of the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: The Oblast Military Administration also added that information on the damage is currently being ascertained.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 June, Russian troops attacked a fire station in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. No rescue workers were injured.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack fire station in Kharkiv Oblast overnight – video, photo
Ukrainian marines in Mykolaiv Oblast destroy Russian armoured vehicle – video
Russians attack near Vovchansk on Kharkiv front – Ukrainian General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: