Russians attack Kurylivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people

The Russian military attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 12 June, injuring two men.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 09:30, the occupiers attacked Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district. Two civilian men were injured as a result of the attack."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration also added that information on the damage is currently being ascertained.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 June, Russian troops attacked a fire station in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. No rescue workers were injured.

