Russians attack Kurylivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 11:50
The Russian military attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 12 June, injuring two men.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At 09:30, the occupiers attacked Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district. Two civilian men were injured as a result of the attack."
Details: The Oblast Military Administration also added that information on the damage is currently being ascertained.
Background:
On the night of 11-12 June, Russian troops attacked a fire station in the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. No rescue workers were injured.
