We must change defensive and offensive psychology, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed that Ukraine's defence forces need to achieve superiority over the Russians, reduce losses, and most importantly, change their defensive and offensive psychology, which will be a crucial step towards victory.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "In these circumstances, it is essential for us to hold our lines and positions, prevent a breakthrough in the defence, and maximise the devastation of enemy manpower and equipment."

We must achieve superiority over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change our defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step towards our Victory!"

Details: To this end, according to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian military leadership is focusing on improving the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination. This includes combatting Russian drones and defending against them, movement on the battlefield, employment of electronic warfare equipment, evacuation of the wounded, and many other issues relevant to modern combat.

"Only technological superiority and the training of our troops will ensure our success on the battlefield," added Syrskyi.

