All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

We must change defensive and offensive psychology, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 June 2024, 11:13
We must change defensive and offensive psychology, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stressed that Ukraine's defence forces need to achieve superiority over the Russians, reduce losses, and most importantly, change their defensive and offensive psychology, which will be a crucial step towards victory.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "In these circumstances, it is essential for us to hold our lines and positions, prevent a breakthrough in the defence, and maximise the devastation of enemy manpower and equipment."

Advertisement:

We must achieve superiority over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change our defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step towards our Victory!"

Details: To this end, according to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian military leadership is focusing on improving the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination. This includes combatting Russian drones and defending against them, movement on the battlefield, employment of electronic warfare equipment, evacuation of the wounded, and many other issues relevant to modern combat.

"Only technological superiority and the training of our troops will ensure our success on the battlefield," added Syrskyi.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: war
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
war
Russian forces stalled in Vovchansk – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Temporarily occupied Crimea allegedly suffers overnight missile attack
Nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv: no casualties or damage
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: