All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian losses in battle for Chasiv Yar are high – UK Defence Intelligence

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 12 June 2024, 13:03
Russian losses in battle for Chasiv Yar are high – UK Defence Intelligence
The Russians on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar. Photo: Screenshot

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russia's Ground Forces (RGF) have conducted a limited breakthrough into the eastern suburbs of the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), though their casualty rate is high.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 12 June on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that the Russians have also likely taken control of the village of Ivanivske, located southeast of Chasiv Yar.

Advertisement:

Fierce fighting has been reported in urban areas where Ukrainian forces are trying to stop the Russian advance.

Quote: "Russian forces likely remain on the east side of a canal that runs through the city which presents an obstacle to their advance.

It is highly likely that the RGF is employing a dismounted infantry approach to clearing the suburbs, and that the Russian casualty rate is high.

Advertisement:

The UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] report an artillery-centric assault on the city with thermobaric munitions in use. Chasiv Yar is likely of value to Russia due to its strategic position on a plateau, as well as its historic use as a logistics hub for the UAF."

Background:

  • Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the cities of Chasiv Yar and Vovchansk.
  • Russian forces have been trying to amass troops in the outer houses of the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar since around 3 June. This is the part of the city that lies closest to the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Khortytsia Group of Forces states Russians have not captured Ivanivske near Chasiv Yar
Russians kill 1 resident of Donetsk Oblast, injure 9 others over past 24 hours
Russians drop 500 kg guided bomb on residential areas of Kostiantynivka, injuring 5 people – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: