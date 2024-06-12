Russian losses in battle for Chasiv Yar are high – UK Defence Intelligence

The Russians on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar. Photo: Screenshot

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russia's Ground Forces (RGF) have conducted a limited breakthrough into the eastern suburbs of the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), though their casualty rate is high.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 12 June on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence noted that the Russians have also likely taken control of the village of Ivanivske, located southeast of Chasiv Yar.

Fierce fighting has been reported in urban areas where Ukrainian forces are trying to stop the Russian advance.

Quote: "Russian forces likely remain on the east side of a canal that runs through the city which presents an obstacle to their advance.

It is highly likely that the RGF is employing a dismounted infantry approach to clearing the suburbs, and that the Russian casualty rate is high.

The UAF [Ukrainian Armed Forces] report an artillery-centric assault on the city with thermobaric munitions in use. Chasiv Yar is likely of value to Russia due to its strategic position on a plateau, as well as its historic use as a logistics hub for the UAF."

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the cities of Chasiv Yar and Vovchansk.

Russian forces have been trying to amass troops in the outer houses of the Kanal neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar since around 3 June. This is the part of the city that lies closest to the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut.

