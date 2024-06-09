Russians have been in outer houses of Chasiv Yar for week – UP source in Ukraine's forces, video

Russian forces have been trying to amass troops in the outer houses of the Kanal neighbourhood in the town of Chasiv Yar since around 3 June. This is the part of the city closest to the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source among the Ukrainian military familiar with the situation; video posted on Ukrainian Telegram channel Bakhmut Demon

Quote: "There have been more than 1,500 different types of bombardments over the past week, [targeting areas] from the northern to the southern part of the Chasiv Yar suburb. [The Russians] are destroying many positions using Solntsepek [multi-barrel rocket launch (MBRL) systems] and guided aerial bombs to ensure logistics along the O0506 road [the road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar via the settlement of Khromove – ed.]

And they started to advance and gather [troops] under the cover of First-Person View drones.

The city centre is all ours."

Російські військові з початку червня намагаються накопичуватися у крайніх будинках мікрорайону "Канал" у Часовому Яру.



відео: "Бахмутський демон" pic.twitter.com/OPGSscUSfA Advertisement: June 9, 2024

Background: Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the towns of Chasiv Yar and Vovchansk.

