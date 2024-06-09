All Sections
Russians have been in outer houses of Chasiv Yar for week – UP source in Ukraine's forces, video

Olha Kyrylenko, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 June 2024, 13:40
Russians have been in outer houses of Chasiv Yar for week – UP source in Ukraine's forces, video
A Russian soldier in Chasiv Yar. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukrainian Telegram channel Bakhmut Demon

Russian forces have been trying to amass troops in the outer houses of the Kanal neighbourhood in the town of Chasiv Yar since around 3 June. This is the part of the city closest to the Russian-occupied town of Bakhmut.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source among the Ukrainian military familiar with the situation; video posted on Ukrainian Telegram channel Bakhmut Demon

Quote: "There have been more than 1,500 different types of bombardments over the past week, [targeting areas] from the northern to the southern part of the Chasiv Yar suburb. [The Russians] are destroying many positions using Solntsepek [multi-barrel rocket launch (MBRL) systems] and guided aerial bombs to ensure logistics along the O0506 road [the road from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar via the settlement of Khromove – ed.]

And they started to advance and gather [troops] under the cover of First-Person View drones.

The city centre is all ours."

Background: Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Russians are seeking to capture the towns of Chasiv Yar and Vovchansk.

