Russia sends protest note to Armenia over its ambassador's visit to Bucha

Mariya YemetsMonday, 10 June 2024, 12:17
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has sent a note of protest to Armenia after the Armenian ambassador to Ukraine and an Armenian delegation visited the site of Russian crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, and provided assistance to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Details: Zakharova was asked about Moscow's reaction to Armenian Ambassador Vladimir Karapetyan and Tigran Ter-Margaryan, the head of the Nor Nork district of Yerevan, visiting Bucha last week and condemning Russian aggression in their speeches.

Zakharova called it "an openly unfriendly step."

"In connection with the provision of assistance to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the unacceptable statements made against Russia, we have sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia," she said.

Background:

  • At the end of May, Russia recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations.
  • This decision is likely linked to growing tensions in relations between Moscow and Yerevan due to Armenia distancing itself from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military and political bloc led de facto by Russia, and moving closer to the West.
  • At that time, the Kremlin also announced that Moscow and Yerevan had agreed on the withdrawal of Russian troops from several regions of Armenia, but they would remain on Armenia's border with Türkiye and Iran.

