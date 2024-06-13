All Sections
Russians launch large-scale attack on village in Kherson Oblast, landing dozen hits and causing fires

Roman PetrenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 14:37
The village of Veletenske. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian forces have targeted the village of Veletenske in Bilozerka hromada (Kherson Oblast), leaving a local resident injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities reported that the village had been struck a dozen times.

The attack caused fires.

One local resident has been reportedly injured and provided with medical care.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
