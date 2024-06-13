NATO explains how Russia manages to replenish huge losses

A NATO official has said that Russia currently maintains a quantitative advantage over Ukraine in ammunition, personnel and equipment.

Source: NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda from Brussels

Details: The official noted that Russia has the capacity to recruit up to 30,000 new soldiers every month.

"They [the Russians – ed.] are likely recruiting about 30,000 new troops every month, so they can likely continue to cover their huge losses," the official said.

He added, however, that Russian forces still lack the ammunition and manoeuvrable units necessary to successfully conduct large-scale offensive operations.

"And the Russian command is now trying to organise and maintain morale," the official said.

Background:

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said earlier that at least 350,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion.

UK Defence Intelligence estimates that the total number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has likely reached 500,000.

The Ukrainian General Staff's data as of 13 June indicate that Russian losses amounted to 522,810 military personnel.

