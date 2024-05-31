All Sections
Russia's losses in war reach 500,000 in manpower – UK intelligence

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 31 May 2024, 12:58
Russia's losses in war reach 500,000 in manpower – UK intelligence
Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence estimates that the total number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has likely reached 500,000.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated  31 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In 2024, the Russian losses remained at a high level, and in May, the average Russian casualty rate was over 1,200 per day, the highest reported since the start of the war.

An increased level of losses is likely a reflection of Russia’s ongoing gruelling offensive, which is being conducted across a wide front.

It is highly likely that most Russian forces receive only limited training, and they are not capable of carrying out complex offensive operations, the UK Defence Ministry estimates. As a result, Russia has been conducting small-scale but costly wave attacks in an attempt to weaken Ukrainian defences.

Russia continues to recruit additional forces to sustain this approach. However, the need to continuously replenish frontline personnel will almost certainly continue to limit Russia’s ability to form units with higher levels of combat capability.

Background:

On 30 May, Ankur Narayan, Counsellor for Politico-Military Affairs at the UK Delegation to the OSCE, stated that the losses of Russian forces exceeded 465,000.

On 31 May, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the number of Russian losses at over 507,000.

The North Atlantic Alliance estimates that as of April, the total losses of Russian forces during the full-scale war in Ukraine amounted to more than 350,000.

