Armed Forces of Ukraine show 8 Russian tanks and 8 infantry fighting vehicles being destroyed on Pokrovsk front – video

Soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush have destroyed another armoured assault group of the Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of the coordinated actions of the soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, including scouts, artillerymen, anti-tank group, pilots of attack drones and sappers, eight Russian tanks and eight more infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed."

