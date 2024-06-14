Armed Forces of Ukraine show 8 Russian tanks and 8 infantry fighting vehicles being destroyed on Pokrovsk front – video
Friday, 14 June 2024, 17:05
Soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush have destroyed another armoured assault group of the Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front.
Source: 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush on Facebook
Quote: "As a result of the coordinated actions of the soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, including scouts, artillerymen, anti-tank group, pilots of attack drones and sappers, eight Russian tanks and eight more infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed."
