Netherlands allocates €10 million for language courses for Ukrainian refugees

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 14 June 2024, 19:50
Netherlands allocates €10 million for language courses for Ukrainian refugees
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Dutch government will fund an additional €10 million for language training for Ukrainian citizens who have been forced to evacuate their country due to Russian aggression.

Source: message of the Dutch government, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The funding will allow local authorities in the Netherlands to continue the work of language courses for Ukrainians in 2025.

Quote: "Learning the language enables [Ukrainians – ed.] to obtain a suitable profession for which they were trained in Ukraine. Knowledge of the language also helps in establishing a connection with local residents and participating in society," the Dutch government explains.

The Netherlands allocated €15 million for language training in 2023, with an additional two million euros allocated at the start of the year.

The decision was made in light of the European Commission's recommendation to prolong temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens for another year; the final decision by EU ministers should be reached by the end of the month.

Hessen seeks to become the first federal land of Germany to introduce Ukrainian as a second foreign language in schools. The Ministry of Culture in the capital of Hessen, Wiesbaden, announced a competition for future experts and teachers.

