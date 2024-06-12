All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Netherlands consider transferring additional Patriots to Ukraine

Serhiy Sydorenko, Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 10:41
Netherlands consider transferring additional Patriots to Ukraine
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren. Stock Photo

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said that her country is considering supplying Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system.

Source: Kajsa Ollongren in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Ollongren noted that the Netherlands is now discussing with its partners that more needs to be done to help Ukraine than has been done so far.

Advertisement:

She stressed that her country is participating in the fighter and drone coalitions and is working with Ukraine’s allies to supply the country with Patriots.

Quote: "We need to strengthen [Ukrainian] air defence. That’s why we are also looking into donating more Patriots," Ollongren said.

The minister says that all projects to support Ukraine are already in progress and will continue under the new Dutch government which will soon come to power.

Advertisement:

Background 

Support UP or become our patron

Subjects: air defenceNetherlandsUkraine
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
air defence
Ukraine's air defence downs 29 Russian targets out of 30 launched, including Kinzhal aeroballistic missile
Norway to allocate €240 million for air defence measures for Ukraine
Scholz promises delivery of air defence systems and ammunition in coming "weeks and months"
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: