Netherlands consider transferring additional Patriots to Ukraine

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said that her country is considering supplying Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system.

Source: Kajsa Ollongren in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Ollongren noted that the Netherlands is now discussing with its partners that more needs to be done to help Ukraine than has been done so far.

She stressed that her country is participating in the fighter and drone coalitions and is working with Ukraine’s allies to supply the country with Patriots.

Quote: "We need to strengthen [Ukrainian] air defence. That’s why we are also looking into donating more Patriots," Ollongren said.

The minister says that all projects to support Ukraine are already in progress and will continue under the new Dutch government which will soon come to power.

Background

In May, Germany reported the start of training for Ukrainian crews on the third Patriot air defence system to be supplied to Kyiv.

In addition, there have been media reports that US President Joe Biden has approved the sending of another Patriot missile system to Ukraine.

