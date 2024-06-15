Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

525,150 (+1,090) military personnel;

7,956 (+20) tanks;

15,263 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;

13,855 (+37) artillery systems;

1,103 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

853 (+4) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,148 (+51) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,293 (+7) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,911 (+57) vehicles and tankers;

2,322 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!