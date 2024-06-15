Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
Saturday, 15 June 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 525,150 (+1,090) military personnel;
- 7,956 (+20) tanks;
- 15,263 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,855 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,103 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 853 (+4) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,148 (+51) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,293 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,911 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,322 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
