Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 June 2024, 07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over the past 24 hours. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 525,150 (+1,090) military personnel;
  • 7,956 (+20) tanks;
  • 15,263 (+29) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,855 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,103 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 853 (+4) air defence systems;
  • 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,148 (+51) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,293 (+7) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,911 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,322 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment. 

Subjects: General Staffwar
