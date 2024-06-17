Russia loses 1,080 soldiers, 2 tanks and 14 artillery systems over past day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as two tanks and 14 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

527,390 (+1,080) military personnel;

7,958 (+2) tanks;

15,287 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;

13,927 (+14) artillery systems;

1,104 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

853 (+0) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,167 (+8) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,296 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,991 (+24) vehicles and tankers;

2,337 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.

