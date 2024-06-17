Russia loses 1,080 soldiers, 2 tanks and 14 artillery systems over past day
Monday, 17 June 2024, 07:15
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as two tanks and 14 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 527,390 (+1,080) military personnel;
- 7,958 (+2) tanks;
- 15,287 (+18) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,927 (+14) artillery systems;
- 1,104 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 853 (+0) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,167 (+8) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,296 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,991 (+24) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,337 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!