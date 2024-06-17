Russian drone hits civilian car in Kherson Oblast, killing man – photos

A Russian kamikaze drone has attacked a civilian car in Osokorivka, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 17 June, killing one person.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, the Russians attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that the strike killed a 50-year-old resident. Prokudin expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Support UP or become our patron!