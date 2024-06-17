Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It is success that so many leaders have gathered for sake of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is already preparing new steps to achieve peace.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 17 June

Quote: "It is a success for Ukraine that for the first time in our history so many leaders, [so many] states have gathered for the sake of Ukraine and for peace. I thank everyone who was represented at the Summit. But peace is always a path. New steps are needed. And they will be [taken]. We are already preparing them. Thank you to our team.

Advertisement:

We are preparing to add the states' [statements] to the final communiqué of the Summit. We are preparing the work of the groups on the points of the Peace Formula so that the states can unite for the sake of clear specifics, those decisions and plans, those actions that would actually return security."

Details: The president said that a preliminary schedule of international work for the summer months has been established.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!