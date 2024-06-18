Russia loses another 1,230 soldiers and 16 tanks in one day
Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 08:03
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 32 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 16 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 528,620 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 7,974 (+16) tanks;
- 15,307 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,959 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,104 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 853 (+0) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,187 (+20) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,297 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,031 (+40) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,344 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
