Russia loses another 1,230 soldiers and 16 tanks in one day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as 32 artillery systems, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 16 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

528,620 (+1,230) military personnel;

7,974 (+16) tanks;

15,307 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

13,959 (+32) artillery systems;

1,104 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

853 (+0) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,187 (+20) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,297 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,031 (+40) vehicles and tankers;

2,344 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

