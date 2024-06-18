All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine signs contracts for 54 RCH 155 howitzers with European manufacturer

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 18 June 2024, 17:52
Ukraine signs contracts for 54 RCH 155 howitzers with European manufacturer
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions. Stock photo: Sameer Al-Doumy, AFP via Getty Images)

The Franco-German arms conglomerate KNDS has a contract with Ukraine for the supply of 54 RCH 155 howitzers.

Source: European Pravda, citing KNDS

The article mentions an overview of the weaponry already delivered or contracted, including systems currently in Ukraine's arsenal.

Advertisement:

"Currently, the Ukrainian Army has signed 54 RCH 155 with KNDS," the press office informs.

However, the delivery timeline and other details of this contract are not provided.

The article also notes that this year, 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers will be manufactured for delivery to Ukraine. The French Defence Minister mentioned these plans earlier this year. 

Advertisement:

Production of the Caesar howitzers has tripled, with six being produced per month currently.

Background:

  • The Militarnyi media outlet previously reported that Ukraine became the first buyer of the RCH 155 wheeled self-propelled artillery pieces at the end of 2022, purchasing 18 pieces funded by Germany.
  • The Franco-German company KNDS announced on 7 June that it would set up a subsidiary in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponsGermanyFrance
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
weapons
Swiss Parliament wants to allow indirect armament supplies to Ukraine
Ukrainian Parliament allows financing of defence forces units from local budgets
Five NATO states spend over 3% of GDP on defence – infographic
RECENT NEWS
21:23
US to announce US$150 million military aid package for Ukraine – media
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: