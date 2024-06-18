All Sections
Putin arrives in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 18 June 2024, 21:17
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Archive photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has landed in North Korea for talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Details: The Kremlin leader's plane reportedly landed at Pyongyang airport, where Kim Jong-un welcomed him in person.

The video of the meeting between the two dictators has not been posted yet, but there are reports that the talks began immediately after the meeting.

