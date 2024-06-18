Putin arrives in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has landed in North Korea for talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Details: The Kremlin leader's plane reportedly landed at Pyongyang airport, where Kim Jong-un welcomed him in person.

Advertisement:

The video of the meeting between the two dictators has not been posted yet, but there are reports that the talks began immediately after the meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!