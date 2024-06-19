Russians conduct 33 airstrikes and use 482 kamikaze drones on 18 June – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 113 combat clashes occurred on 18 June. The Russians launched 33 airstrikes using 45 guided bombs, and 482 attacks by kamikaze drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 18 June

Quote: "Since the beginning of the past day, 113 combat clashes have occurred. The Russian invaders have launched 33 airstrikes using 45 guided bombs and 482 attacks by kamikaze drones. The Russians also fired almost 2,900 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas using tubed and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armoured vehicles."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, six combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk. Two Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi are being repelled.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 12. Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane, with four more clashes ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians tried to push back Ukrainian defenders from occupied positions in the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and Serebrianka Forest 13 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks. The Russians did not succeed. Fighting is ongoing near the village of Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Rozdolivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka. The situation is under control, with no loss of territory or positions. Two combat clashes are ongoing near the village of Verkhniokamianske.

The Russians intensified activities on the Kramatorsk front. During the day, the Russians conducted six attempts to approach the Novyi microdistrict in Chasiv Yar, with Ukrainian defenders repelling four of them. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In addition, the Russians are conducting active assault operations near the settlement of Ivanivske, Pivdenne and New-York, where nine battles are ongoing.

The most intense situation remains on the Pokrovsk front, where the number of Russian assaults reached 37. They attempted to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovske, Sokil and Karlivka. Ukraine’s defence forces are taking measures to prevent the Russian advance and stabilise the situation. Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks and 17 battles are ongoing.

Early reports indicate that Russia's losses on this front on Tuesday amounted to approximately 180 killed and wounded. An MT-LB armoured fighting vehicle, a mortar, a howitzer and four vehicles were destroyed and two Russian tanks were damaged.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push Ukrainian defenders back from occupied positions near the city of Krasnohorivka three times. Four battles are ongoing. Ukraine’s defence forces are controlling the situation, actively killing and injuring the Russians. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have lost 86 military personnel and a vehicle.

On the Vremivka front, two Russian assault attempts near the villages of Urozhaine and Novodarivka were unsuccessful.

On the Orikhiv front, two Russian attacks toward the villages of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka were unsuccessful.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the remaining fronts.

