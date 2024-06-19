Russia loses 1,130 soldiers and 48 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 07:17
The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russia: over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 529,750 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 7,984 (+10) tanks;
- 15,319 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,007 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,104 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 857 (+4) air defence systems;
- 359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,221 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,297 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,078 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,351 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
