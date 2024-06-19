Russia loses 1,130 soldiers and 48 artillery systems over past day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on Russia: over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 529,750 (+1,130) military personnel;

7,984 (+10) tanks;

15,319 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

14,007 (+48) artillery systems;

1,104 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

857 (+4) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,221 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,297 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,078 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

2,351 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

