Austrian chancellor, unlike defence minister, believes Ukraine's attacks on Russia with Western-supplied weapons are permissible

Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of neutral Austria, has called it permissible for Ukraine to use weapons provided by its Western allies to attack targets in Russia.

Source: Nehammer in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Austrian chancellor was asked whether he agreed with the remarks made by Klaudia Tanner, Austria's Defence Minister and his ally in the Österreichische Volkspartei (Austrian People's Party), that the West was crossing a red line by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike Russian territory.

Advertisement:

"This discussion points in the wrong direction politically, and it is a shame that the focus is being placed in this way. Under international law, such attacks on Russia are permissible," he noted.

The chancellor added that if Moscow stops its aggression against Ukraine, military aid to Kyiv from Western countries will automatically decrease.

"If the Europeans give in, it could encourage Russian generals to go even further than they are already doing," Nehammer stressed.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, after a fierce debate, the Austrian government pledged €2 million in funding for mine clearance equipment in Ukraine.

Before that, there had been a debate in Austria about the allocation of these funds. Austria's Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner opposed state involvement in mine clearance in Ukraine until the end of hostilities, considering it a violation of constitutional neutrality. Tanner believed that mine clearance assistance should be provided only after the war was over.

The opposition far-right Freiheitliche Partei Österreich (FPO or Freedom Party of Austria) also opposed any Austrian involvement in helping Ukraine with demining.

Instead, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen called for immediate assistance to Ukraine with humanitarian mine clearance.

Ukraine has previously asked Austria to help with mine clearance efforts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, among other things, during his address to members of the lower chamber of the Austrian parliament.

Support UP or become our patron!