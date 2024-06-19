Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
Russian forces struck the settlements of Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast on 19 June, killing a man and injuring two women.
Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas
Quote: "At 08:00, Russian troops struck the city of Toretsk, likely from artillery. A projectile struck a porch, and a 76-year-old woman who was inside the house was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound and a fracture."
Details: The Russian army also struck the settlement of Rozkishne in the Illinivka Village Military Administration, likely with a guided reactive projectile with a high-explosive warhead of a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.
Quote: "A 63-year-old man was on a porch during the attack and received fatal injuries."
In addition to this, at 17:00, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb, likely a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb, on the town of Zalizne. As a result, a 38-year-old local woman received shrapnel wounds.
