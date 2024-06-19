All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 June 2024, 23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
An explosion in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the settlements of Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast on 19 June, killing a man and injuring two women.

Source: Anastasiia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas

Quote: "At 08:00, Russian troops struck the city of Toretsk, likely from artillery. A projectile struck a porch, and a 76-year-old woman who was inside the house was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound and a fracture."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian army also struck the settlement of Rozkishne in the Illinivka Village Military Administration, likely with a guided reactive projectile with a high-explosive warhead of a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

Quote: "A 63-year-old man was on a porch during the attack and received fatal injuries."

In addition to this, at 17:00, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb, likely a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb, on the town of Zalizne. As a result, a 38-year-old local woman received shrapnel wounds.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces new air defence agreements, says air defence will decide when war will end

Germany proposes to deport jobless Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine's Air Force hits command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Poland considers complete closure of border with Belarus

Number of people injured in Kharkiv rises to 56, including three children – video

Russian attack on university in Ivano-Frankivsk: 14 buildings and 815 windows damaged – photo

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians strike Kurakhivka, Zarichne, Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring locals
Bomb disposal experts defuse 250-kilogram air bomb in Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka – video
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: man killed in Zvanivka, woman injured in Chasiv Yar
RECENT NEWS
22:23
Ukraine wins bronze in relay at European Championships for first time in 18 years
21:39
Russians drop aerial bombs on settlement of Selydove: 5 injured, including 2 children – photos
21:28
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief says whether Russia would use nuclear weapons if it lost control of Crimea
21:20
Situation in Ukraine's east will remain difficult for at least 1 month, but there will be no Armageddon – Ukraine's intelligence chief
20:53
Zelenskyy believes it is possible to start work on each point of Ukraine's Peace Formula in coming months
20:43
Zelenskyy announces new air defence agreements, says air defence will decide when war will end
20:30
Zelenskyy: power supply restored in Kharkiv, number of casualties rises – photos
19:16
Russians occupy Novooleksandrivka and approach Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway – DeepState
18:31
Kazakh opposition journalist remains in deep coma after assassination attempt
17:18
updatedRussians bombard Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, 1 killed and 11 injured, metro suspends operation – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: