Russia loses 1,080 soldiers and 25 tanks over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers, 25 tanks and 49 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

509,860 (+1,080) military personnel;

7,765 (+25) tanks;

14,980 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;

13,233 (+49) artillery systems;

1,089 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

821 (+6) air defence systems;

357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,699 (+82) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,268 (+38) cruise missiles;

27 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,092 (+86) vehicles and tankers;

2,195 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

