Russia loses 1,080 soldiers and 25 tanks over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 June 2024, 06:50
A Ukrainian defender. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers, 25 tanks and 49 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • 509,860 (+1,080) military personnel;
  • 7,765 (+25) tanks;
  • 14,980 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 13,233 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,089 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 821 (+6) air defence systems;
  • 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,699 (+82) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,268 (+38) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 18,092 (+86) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,195 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

