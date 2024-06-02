Russia loses 1,080 soldiers and 25 tanks over past 24 hours
Sunday, 2 June 2024, 06:50
Russian forces have lost 1,080 soldiers, 25 tanks and 49 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 509,860 (+1,080) military personnel;
- 7,765 (+25) tanks;
- 14,980 (+33) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,233 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,089 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 821 (+6) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,699 (+82) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,268 (+38) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,092 (+86) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,195 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!