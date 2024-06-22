Series of explosions rock Kharkiv

A series of explosions occurred in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 21-22 June.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv, a local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, presumably near the city."

Background: On the late evening of 21 June, an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine because of the takeoff of MiG-31K fighters in Russia, which could potentially carry Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

