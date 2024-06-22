Ukraine's General Staff lists total losses of Russian UAVs

The total number of Russian losses in operational and tactical UAVs, taking into account the update for the previous period, has increased by 30 units and now stands at over 11,300.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Please note that the total number of Russian losses in strategic and tactical UAVs and artillery is based on the revised figures for the previous period, while losses for the previous day are reported as usual.

approximately 533,090 (+1,110) military personnel;

8,009 (+8) tanks;

15,383 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

14,188 (+28) artillery systems – it was 14,106 before ( 54 accrued from the previous period);

before ( accrued from the previous period); 1,106 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

861 (+0) air defence systems;

359 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

11,305 (+15) strategic and tactical UAVs – it was 11,260 before ( 30 accrued from the previous period);

before ( accrued from the previous period); 2,302 (+4) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

19,204 (+23) vehicles and tankers;

2,369 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.



