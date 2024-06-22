All Sections
Russia kill 5 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 09:24
Russia kill 5 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
Number of killed and injured. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast and injured another seven on 21 June alone.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that two people were killed in Selydove, two in Toretsk and one in Druzhba. 

In addition, seven people were injured in the oblast. People were injured in Pivnichne and New-York in addition to the previously mentioned settlements. 

The number of civilians that were killed in the oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 2,013.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Donetsk Oblast
