Zelenskyy announces two more countries joining Peace Summit decision

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 June 2024, 13:20
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that two new signatures appeared under the decision of the first Peace Summit held a week ago in Switzerland.

Source: European Pravda, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands for joining the final communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit.

Quote Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We value our island state partners and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all nations around the world. Everyone can make a contribution."

"I look forward to working together with the island countries on issues that are greatly important to all of us, such as environmental and food security," Zelenskyy added.

According to Zelenskyy, these are the fifth and sixth new signatures to the communiqué since the inaugural Peace Summit.

Quote: "We keep working to ensure that their number will continue to grow," the president said.

Background:

  • The participants of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland issued a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace.
  • The President's Office says that the outcome document of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland may be supported by additional countries that have not yet joined it.

