Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 11:47
The national flag of Antigua and Barbuda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Antigua and Barbuda has joined the final communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit held over the weekend in Switzerland.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zhovkva noted that although the country was not present at the Peace Summit, it is now involved in the process of achieving a just peace along with other attendees.

"Small island states also feel the impact of Russian aggression, particularly regarding food and environmental security. Their participation in implementing our formula is no less important than the contribution of Europe or America," Zhovkva said.

The communiqué adopted at the summit is open for signature by new states and organisations.

At the same time, Iraq and Jordan, as well as Rwanda, have recently retracted their signatures from the final declaration of the Global Peace Summit.

